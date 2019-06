Here is week three of our new cricket podcast as cricket correspondent Johnny Morton and editor Alistair Bushe debate the latest talking points in the local game.

They discuss last weekend’s Challenge Cup and Premier League action, with Carrickfergus shocking Waringstown and preview this week’s crunch weekend in the Challenge Cup and Irish Cup.

Johnny Morton with Alistair Bushe

James Shannon’s possible return to the NCU is debated along with Nigel Jones’ appointment as head coach of Leinster Lightning.