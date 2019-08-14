Local cricketers back great cause

Local cricketers Trevor Britton and Ryan Haire are hosting a ten-over charity match at North Down Cricket Club this Friday.

Trevor, who has had support of late from Macmillan and Ryan, whose wife Claire works for Marie Curie, decided to put something back into both charities and acknowledge the fantastic work that they do in providing support services for cancer suffers locally.

“After chatting to Trevor recently who is receiving support from Macmillan and after helping Claire fundraise for her Marie Curie charity cycle, I thought that local cricket could and should support the great work of both charities by organising an event across clubs,” said Haire.

“Our charity match will have kids activities and food alongside top professionals and club captains from across the NCU and weather permitting should be a great occasion hopefully raising lots of much needed funds for the charities.”

Both Marie Curie and Macmillan - who are delighted at the support to be given from the event - noted that at the moment they simply cannot support the growing number of people who need cancer care without the continued support of public fundraising.

“On behalf of Marie Curie, I’d like to say a huge thank you to Ryan, Trevor and North Down Cricket Club for all of your hard work in organising your upcoming charity cricket match,” said Marie Curie’s Gavin McGucken.

“We are delighted to be involved and for your ongoing support. All of the money raised from the event will be used by Marie Curie to help people living with a terminal illness and their families across Northern Ireland”

The match will start at 6pm and with professionals playing such as North Down’s Ruhan Pretorius alongside Carrick’s Jaques Synman and CSNI overseas professional Andre Malan to name but a few, there should be plenty of action on the pitch in the first local T10 game staged.

No fewer than 12 clubs have players representing them on the night and the players have been fundraising for the event by selling ballots for some great prizes.

If you would like to pledge money towards the great cause and cannot make the match on Friday the 16th August at 6pm the JustGiving page for event donations is www.justgiving.com/fundraising/crickett10. Ballot tickets can also be pledged by contacting Ryan Haire on 07988937391.

Marie Curie XI: Andre Malan, Graeme McCarter, Phil Eaglestone, Haseeb Azam, Aaron Paul, Andy Haire, Ross Bailey, Dan Poulton, Ruhan Pretorius, Peter Eakin, Jonathan Terret

Macmillan XI: Fahad Iqbal, Neil Gill, Jacques Snyman, Michael Gilmour, Faiz Fazal, Adam Berry, Jamie Gibson, Dion Boyce, Jamie Magowan, Carl Robinson, Alistair Shields