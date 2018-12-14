Local lad Kevin Burness bows out of World Championships to Gary Anderson

Two-time world champion Gary Anderson booked his place in the third round fo the William Hill World Darts Championship by beating Kevin Burness 3-1, hitting seven 180s on the way.

Newtownards man Burness had beaten former top 10 player Paul Nicholson to set up the clash.

Anderson won three legs in a row to take the opening set against Burness, who beat Paul Nicholson in the day’s afternoon session.

Burness took the second set to draw level, winning 3-1 despite a 130 finish from the Flying Scotsman in the third leg.

The third set went to the Scotsman who carried his momentum into the fourth, winning six legs in a row to seal the third and fourth sets.

Anderson said: “I scraped through that one,” he told Sky Sports afterwards. “There is a lot of work to do. He played well in the second set and I let him off on a few doubles.

“Now I have a week off and coming back it is like a new tournament,” added Anderson.

Ted Evetts beat Simon Stevenson in straight sets to go through into the second round at the Alexandra Palace.

The contest was closer than the scoreline suggests, with 21-year-old Evetts making the most of his opponent’s missed opportunities to secure victory with his ninth match dart and set up a tie against Adrian Lewis in the second round.

Chris Dobey dropped just two legs in his 3-0 win over Russian Boris Koltsov with a clinical display to secure his place in the second round.

Danny Noppert beat Royden Lam in straight sets.