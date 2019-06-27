Loyal institution urging green visitors to the Province to go Orange

The Orange Order is urging golf visitors to the Province during July to consider taking in a Twelfth parade.

Deputy Grand Master Harold Henning helped to launch a new leaflet aimed at tourists who are in Northern Ireland for The Open at Portrush.

It lists the 18 venues that which will host Twelfth of July demonstrations and encourages golf visitors to ‘choose green and Orange’ this summer.

Closest to Royal Portrush where the major golf tournament will take place is the Coleraine demonstration.

Other sizeable parades will take place in Tandragee (Armagh), Lisnaskea (Fermanagh), Pomeroy (Tyrone), Larne (Antrim) and Rathfriland (Down).