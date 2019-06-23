Man killed after crash during Donegal International Rally

A driver has been killed during today's Donegal International Rally.

The Donegal Motor Club confirmed the incident occurred at around 12.30pm.

"Donegal Motor Club want to confirm that an incident occurred during the running of the Donegal international rally at approximately 12.30pm," read a statement.

"The matter is currently being dealt with. A further statement will be released at 16.00pm."

Gardaí confirmed that there was a collision, which is understood to have happened during the Fanad Head loop during stage 15.

The remaining two stages have been suspended as a result of the incident.

The rally, which started on Friday, was in its third and final day.