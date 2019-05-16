Marco McCullough seeks USA fight night

Marco McCullough plans to have world-level Stateside bouts when he beats Declan Geraghty for the IBF European title.

The popular Belfast super-featherweight clashes with Dublin’s Geraghty at the Ulster Hall tonight.

With plenty of Americans set to tune in for his potentially career-defining night, McCullough is full of ambition and he believes he can move on to bigger fights.

“Fighting live on ESPN+ is just great.

“Who knows what can come off the back of this fight? It’d be great to fight in America at least once in my career.

“The IBF European title is a great title to win and then push on to even bigger fights.

“You go straight into the top 15 and to within touching distance of a world title shot.

“At this minute, every fight I’m in is the biggest fight of my career.

“I need to win to earn the next step towards something bigger. I’ve only a couple of years left so I can’t afford any slip-ups.

“Belfast boxing is buzzing and I’m delighted to be a part of it.

“There seem to be shows on every other week at the moment and for the boxers, that’s great.

“So many are in camp all at the same time so there’s lots of sparring.

“The Ulster Hall is a special venue and it’ll sound great on the night.

“I’m expecting an electric atmosphere on the night.”

Topping the bill in the famous old hall is former unified world champion Ryan Burnett, who bids for the WBC International super-bantamweight crown.

Burnett lost his WBA World title when he suffered an injury during his fight against Nonito Donaire last year. Burnett was winning the fight on the judges scorecards before his back went on him and he had to pulled out of the fight.

On the undercard, Sean McComb meets Czech champion Miroslav Serban and the likes of Lewis Crocker, Steven Donnelly, Callum Bradley, Padraig McCrory, Dee Sullivan and Sean Duffy will all feature.