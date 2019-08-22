Mark Adair’s delight at Cricket Ireland central contract

Mark Adair has spoken of his delight after he was awarded a central contract until the end of 2019 with Cricket Ireland.

The contract offer caps off an eye-catching year for Adair – more than six years on Cricket Ireland’s radar, his performances during 2019 propelled him firmly into the public eye and has led directly to this opportunity. None more so than his recent heroics at Lords when he took three for 32 as the Ireland skittled England in the opening session of their first test meeting.

“I’m delighted to have signed this contract – it’s hopefully the start of a new journey in my career, and vindication for the years I have put into my game,” said Adair. “I am the first one to admit the last six months or so have been a whirlwind, but it is certainly something I backed myself to achieve, and would like to thank the many coaches and teammates who have helped me along the way. The international games this year have been great, but have only left me wanting more. My thanks to Cricket Ireland for this opportunity and I truly hope I can be part of something special with the international squad over coming years.”

Richard Holdsworth, Performance Director at Cricket Ireland, said: “While most observers of the recent Test match between Ireland and England at Lord’s would probably say that the most eye-catching Irish contributions came from Tim Murtagh and Andy Balbirnie, perhaps no one did more than Mark to keep Ireland competitive.”