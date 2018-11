Mark Allen and Joe Swail have both progressed to the second round at the UK Championship.

World number seven Mark Allen, who won the International Championship in China earlier this month, defeated Egypt’s world number 126 Basem Eltahhan 6-2.

Allen’s win included breaks of 126 and 128 as he set up a second-round meeting with either Scotland’s Rory McLeod or England’s Peter Lines.

Swail came from 5-3 down to beat Welshman Michael White 6-5.