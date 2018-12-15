Mark Allen: Antrim man produces stunning comeback to book final spot in Scottish Open

Mark Allen produced a stunning comeback to reach the Scottish Open final following a 6-5 triumph against Daniel Wells.

Wells, who was playing in his maiden ranking event semi-final, raced into a 4-0 lead in the best-of-11 contest at the Emirates Arena.

A 55 and 59 break halved the deficit for Allen, but Wells took the seventh frame to move 5-2 ahead and within one of victory.

Breaks of 79 and 106 helped the UK Championship runner-up as he won the next three frames to force a decider before the Northern Irishman prevailed to reach his second successive final, where he will face either Shaun Murphy or Judd Trump.