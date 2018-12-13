Mark Allen continues hot run of form at Scottish Open

Mark Allen continued his fine form by comfortably sealing his last-16 place with a 4-1 win against Yuan Sijun in the Scottish Open.

The Ulsterman, who was beaten in the UK Championship final last week, wasn’t at his best and two half-century breaks in the opening frame were the best he managed in defeating the world number 68.

Antrim player Allen was defeated 10-6 by Ronnie O’Sullivan in the UK Championship final.

The 32-year-old won the fourth ranking tournament of his career as he sealed the International Championships in China last month, seeing off Australia’s Neil Robertson 10-6 in the final.

Meanwhile, fresh from his 147 break in the second round, John Higgins secured back-to-back whitewash victories with a 4-0 win over Yan Bingtao at Glasgow’s Emirates Arena.

The world number four won the opening frame with a break of 72 before sealing the match by hitting 104 as he continued his superb form.

Home favourite Graeme Dott is also through after edging Belgian Luca Brecel in a final-frame decider.

Ali Carter beat David Lilley 4-1, while there were also wins for Stuart Carrington and Ian Burns

Judd Trump was more fluent in his 4-1 win over Zhang Jiankang. Trump hit breaks of 127, 60, 89 and 101 in cruising into the last 16.

Matthew Stevens edged out Jimmy Robertson 4-3 while Alfie Burden secured a last-16 meeting with Higgins by beating Zhang Yong 4-3.

Shaun Murphy also progressed through to the last 16 with a 4-2 win over Nigel Bond.