Mark Allen progresses to final at International Championship in China

Northern Ireland's Mark Allen.
Antrim’s Mark Allen has progressed to the final of the International Championship after sealing a 9-6 victory over Matthew Stevens in China.

The Northern Ireland player led 5-3 at the interval but Allen was forced to dig deep to fend off a resurgent Stevens, who fired three century breaks to apply the pressure in the final session.

Stevens, from Wales, reduced the deficit to 6-5 and 7-6, but Allen closed out victory with two back-to-back frames.

He will now face the winner of the second semi-final between Neil Robertson and Jack Lisowski, who play on Saturday.

The final will be held on Sunday.