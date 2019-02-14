Mark Allen suffers defeat at Welsh Open

Mark Allen has exited the Welsh Open at the last 32 stage following his 4-3 defeat to world-ranked number 69 player Ian Burns.

Allen trailed 3-0 at the Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff before giving himself some hope by winning the next two frames.

But it was to be all in vain for the Antrim man as Burns won the sixth frame and took the victory.

World number six Allen had beaten Mark Joyce 4-2 in round one and China’s Mei Xi Wen 4-1 in the second round.

Burns will now play Scott Donaldson in the fourth round.