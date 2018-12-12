Mark Allen: Third round place booked after win over Chen Feilong at Scottish Open

Mark Allen progressed to the last 32 at the Scottish Open by defeating China’s world number 114 Chen Feilong 4-1.

Sunday’s beaten UK Championship finalist Allen opened the match with a break of 126 and managed further runs of 63 and 59 in his win on Wednesday night.

Allen will face another Chinese player, world number 68 Yuan Sijun in the third round on Thursday afternoon.

Northern Ireland veteran Joe Swail was beaten 4-2 by England’s world number 48 Mark Joyce in their second-round match.

Swail led 2-1 after producing a top break of 55 in frame three but Joyce fought back to take the next three frames to clinch victory.

Joyce’s win means he will face Wales’ world number 66 Daniel Wells in the last 32.

Nigel Bond, Ian Burns and Ali Carter also progressed.

Former world championship finalist and 1996 British Open winner Bond defeated Welshman Michael White 4-1, while Burns beat fellow Englishman Mike Dunn by the same scoreline.

Carter, twice a world championship runner-up, had a tough time against Cypriot Michael Georgiou as they shared the first four frames before the former surged clear to clinch a 4-2 victory.

In the other morning session matches there were victories for David Lilley, Stuart Carrington, Sam Baird, Zhou Yuelong and Lu Ning.

Lilley was taken all the way by fellow Englishman Mark King before triumphing 4-3 and China’s Lu won by the same scoreline over Welshman Jak Jones.

England’s Carrington beat Scotland’s Eden Sharav, Baird defeated fellow Englishman Martin O’Donnell and Zhou was a 4-2 victor in the all-Chinese battle with Lyu Haotian.

Defending Scottish Open champion Neil Robertson crashed out in the second round with a 4-2 defeat to home favourite Ross Muir.

Muir, the world number 94, won the final three frames including hitting a break of 98.