Mark Allen is through to the last eight of the International Open in China after a 6-1 win over England’s Alfie Burden.

The Antrim player will face England’s Ali Carter or Thailand’s Akani Songsermsawad in the quarter-finals after proving too good for Burden.

Mark Selby, Judd Trump, Jack Lisowski and Martin O’Donnell have also progressed to the last eight in Daqing.