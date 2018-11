Mark Allen saw off Ali Carter 6-0 to reach the International Championship semi-finals in China.

The Antrim man had a 129 break in the opening frame as he looked to progress in the tournament.

Allen then scored breaks of 70 and 57 in winning the fourth frame as he eased to a quarter-final victory.

He will take on Welshman Matthew Stevens in the semi-finals and the way he is playing at the minute he has a chance to make the final.