Mark Allen is through to the semi-finals of the Scottish Open with a 5-0 win over Alfie Burden in Glasgow.

The Antrim player made a highest break of 86 in the win over the Englishman, who has never reached the last four of a ranking tournament.

Burden threatened to take the fifth frame but missed an easy red to the middle pocket after 24, which let Allen in to go clear with a break of 61.