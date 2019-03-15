Mark McKinstry aiming for victory in Jimmy Murray Memorial 10k

Mark McKinstry and Kerry O’Flaherty will start favourites for Sunday’s Jimmy Murray memorial 10k at Downpatrick.

The event, promoted by East Down A.C., has attracted a maximum entry of over 1000.

McKinstry took the Senior Crown at Lurgan after being second four times. The defending champion had a runaway victory in the International Masters and took the Ulster and Irish titles.

Former Ulster Schools winner Patrick McNiff, runner-up in the Intermediates, are among the challengers along with 2016 Jimmy Murray winner Paddy Hamilton and home runner Aaron McGrady, third in the Inters.

Olympic Steeplechaser Kerry O’Flaherty is the favourite in the ladies from Rachel Gibson, holder Catherine O’Connor and Sinead Murtagh.

Racing starts at 10am.

On Saturday, the action takes place near Lough Neagh with the Washingbay Half Marathon, 10k and 5k.

Defending champion and record holder Eoin Hughes is the favourite in the Half Marathon with Brendan Guiney and Tommy Hughes next.

Former Novice winner Natalie Hall, Dervock champion Louise Smith and top Master Helen Byers are strong contenders in the Ladies.

The action starts at 10.30.