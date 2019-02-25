Mark McKinstry and Breege Connolly win Cross Country titles

Mark McKinstry and Breege Connolly came out on top of a superb day’s racing at the Northern Ireland and Ulster Senior Cross Country Championships in Lurgan Park.

The event sponsored by ChampionChip Ireland attracted over 500 entries in total.

International Masters Champion McKinstry was a man on a mission. The North Belfast Harrier had been second for the last four years. He made his intentions clear by going straight into the lead and was clear of defending champion Declan Reed after the first circuit.

By half distance McKinstry was 100 metres ahead of Reed with Mark Long and Zak Hanna disputing third. City of Derry Spartans were already in control of the team race.

McKinstry increased his advantage in the second half of the distance and came home to a tremendous reception 37 seconds before Reed. Long and Hanna followed with Kyle Doherty and Craig McMeechan making up the top six.

City of Derry Spartans took their third successive team title with Reed, Long and Doherty joined by John Lenihan (7th), Noel Logan (12th) and Steven McAlary (15th) on the winning side. North Belfast were second with North Down just beating Willowfield for third.

Breege Connolly was simply superb in the Ladies. The Olympic Marathon runner,representing City of Derry led for every step of the way to finish 53 seconds in front of an inspired Sarah Lavery from Beechmount with Rachel Gibson,second for the last two years, third this time.

Sarah Grant, Karen Wilton and Catherine Diver were next.

Rachel and Sarah Grant spearheaded the North Down side who won the team for the third year in a row. They were backed by Junior star Amelia Tyler eighth and Jodi Smith ninth. Beechmount were second with City of Derry Spartans third.