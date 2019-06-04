Mark McLernon, Justin Reid and Dean Dillon in great form at British Championships at Mildenhall

It was another superb weekend for our top Quad racers Mark McLernon, Justin Reid and Dean Dillon at round four of the Cromwell Trucks British Championship at Mildenhall MX, Suffolk.

Hillsborough rider McLernon’s consistency on the Quadbikes R Us Yamaha at the difficult Mildinhall track certainly paid off as he extended his championship lead to 57 points over Harry Walker.

Three, second places gave the 23 year-old his third overall in as many meetings. “Qualifying went well and I ended up third fastest but with 0.156 seconds covering the top three it was going to be tight racing.

Second in the two opening races was good but I had a temperature issue with the engine in race three and had to ease it home to a safe second behind Oli Sansom.

“I have extended my lead in the championship, so I’m happy,” said Mark.

Belfast’s Reid certainly found his form at the weekend winning the opening two races before an engine problem on the Can-Am DS 450 XMX at the start of race three saw him eventually finish eighth and second overall.

“ Everything was going great until the last race. The bike wouldn’t rev over half way at the start and I nearly stalled it at the first corner. It was disappointing to not get the overall.

“I was only three points behind Mark but at least I’m back on the podium and have closed to within eight points off Harry Walker for second in the championship,” said Justin.

Dillon from Moira, was delighted as he took his first overall in the Under 21 class with three wins on the Walsh Honda.

“That’s another one ticked off my list. It was amazing to finish third in race one behind Justin and Mark making it an all local top three.

“Fifth in race two and fourth in the final race completed a great day for me,” said Dean.

Ballyclare’s Martin Barr had a difficult weekend at round four of the Maxxis MX2 British Championship at Blaxhall, Suffolk finishing 6 th overall on the Crescent Yamaha behind Buildbase Honda’s Josh Gilbert.

“I qualified fift th and that gave me a decent gate pick but in the race I made a poor start ending up outside the top twelve after nearly being taken down on the opening lap.

“I got my head down and worked my way through to third by the chequered flag. I was happy with that. In race two I made a better start and was inside the top three from the gate but unfortunately a problem with the front brake locking on over the jumps forced me to call it a day.

“It was a disappointing end to the meeting and means that I lost a few points in the championship.

“I’m now 32 points behind Dylan Walsh in the title race but it’s not over yet and with four rounds left in the championship and the next round at Desertmartin anything is possible.

“ I have a break now for a couple of weeks before the British Masters at Fatcats so I’ll have a few days rest and go again,” said Martin.

Glenoe’s Glenn McCormick didn’t have a lot of luck either on the Unique Fitout Husqvarna at Blaxhall finishing 8 th overall and fourth in the Experts.

“It could have been a lot better,” said Glenn.

“I was happy with qualifying ending up sixth fastest and in the opening race I was running inside the top six but I was riding really tight and eventually brought it home in eighth.

“I stalled on the line in race two and although I was coming through the traffic when I got going again, I crashed at turn two five minutes into the race.

“I kept going to finish 11 th but it should have been a lot better.

“I’m not happy but I have a couple of weeks off before my next race to regroup,” said Glenn.