Mary Peters Track welcomes top stars from around the globe

Commonwealth and European stars plus experienced athletes and rising prospects will all in action at the International Track and Field Meeting at the Mary Peters Track on Monday night.

The women’s 800 and mens 100 look to be the pick of the contests. European 1,500 medallist Ciara Mageean (below) goes in the 800 against Paulina Mikiewicz-Lapinska of Poland, Anna Silvander of Sweden and Ireland’s Claire Mooney, Allanah Lalley, Ellie Hartnett and Schools star Sarah Healey. Rachel Gibson also goes.

Multi Paralympic gold medallists Jason Smyth is in the 100 against Josh Swaray of Senegal who has an identical best of 10.22, Commonwealth 200 bronze medallist Leon Reid and Irish Schools’ champion and junior record holder Aaron Sexton. Michael Jakobczyk of Poland and Dean Adams also challenge.

Amy Foster clashes with Niamh Wheelan and Schools star Lauren Roy in the ladies sprints, Sommer Lecky should come first in the high jump with other favourites including Conall Kirk at 800, Megan Marrs at 100 hurdles and Ben Reynolds at 110 hurdles.

Conor Dooney and Craig McMeechan will be strong in the 3,000 with Jessica Craig worth watching in the ladies against Gemma Kersey of Basildon.

Other local athletes to watch include Olivia Mills at long jump, Andrew Mellon in 400, Jason Harvey at 400 hurdles and another Schools star Jai Benson at triple jump.

Leon Reid will be the favourite for the 200 where he again faces Jason Smyth and Aaron Sexton along with strong Polish and Greek opposition.

The meeting opens with eight age group events from 5.30pm with the internationals starting at 6.25pm.