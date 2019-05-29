Mary Waldron hits Ireland half-century but West Indies win series with clean sweep

A maiden T20 international half-century to Ireland’s Mary Waldron and another eye-catching batting performance from stand-in captain Kim Garth weren’t enough to chase down the West Indies, giving the visitors a 3-0 series clean-sweep in the Hanley Energy T20I Series at Pembroke Cricket Club.

After winning the toss, Ireland captain Kim Garth elected to bowl first – however, conditions did not play into Ireland’s favour as an anticipated seamers wicket turned out to be a batters paradise. Led by the Player of the Series Hayley Matthews, the West Indies posted their highest T20 international total of 188-1 from their 20 overs. Matthews hit her maiden T20I century, finishing on 107* from 62 balls – an innings that featured 9 sixes and 7 fours. She was ably supported by Chedean Nation who hit 63* from 46 balls.

With a number of minor breaks in play due to rain showers, the Irish bowlers at times seemed to struggle with a greasy ball, with only Sophie MacMahon taking a wicket – an excellent catch by wicketkeeper Mary Waldron off an under-edge.

In response, the Irish lost Gaby Lewis early for 8, but Waldron (55*) and Garth (45) put on a 94-run stand – not only the highest second-wicket partnership for Ireland Women in T20Is, but the highest T20I partnership for any wicket.

Garth holed out from the first ball of the last over, and a wicket off the last ball meant Ireland finished on 116-3 from their 20 overs.

Garth had an exceptional series with the bat registering 46, 51* and 45 from her three innings.

Hayley Matthews was named Player of the Series.

After a break in international matches for June, Ireland Women will be back in action against Zimbabwe in July.