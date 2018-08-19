Matt Edwards celebrates Ulster Rally victory

A dramatic final day of the Antrim-based John Mulholland Motors Ulster Rally saw Matt Edwards take his first Ulster Rally win in a day that could have been claimed by any of the top three.

Overnight leader Josh Moffett started the second morning with a scant 4.4 second lead after a wet Friday on the North Antrim coast. But it was Rhys Yates who got the early morning jump on everyone, blasting through the 7.5 mile Langford Lodge test 1 second per mile quicker than anyone else to reclaim the early morning lead.

Following service and regroup in Randalstown, the crews headed west to the Lisnamuck and Doraville stages. It was the turn of Edwards to up the pace, taking the quickest time and jumping from third to first overall in one swoop, relegating Yates back down to third.

Also putting in a strong performance was David Bogie, who took advantage of a puncture for Rhys Yates on the second run through Langford Lodge, to finish third overall with Yates having to settle for fourth overall in a thrilling climax to the event.

Other notable performances during the weekend came from Kevin Eves, who took the top two wheel honours following an event-long battle with Camillus Bradley, both driving Escort MkII’s.

The Philip White Tyres Young Achiever award went to Jordan Hone who finished 10th overall in the Opel Adam ahead of Norway’s Steve Rokland in 11th in his Ford Fiesta.

The Historic class was won by the father and son team of Ernie and Will Graham in the BMW M3. The top ladies were Amy Cox and Caron McCormack who finished 20th overall in their Skoda Fabia S2000.