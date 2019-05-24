Matthias Scwab leads way in Denmark

Matthias Schwab stood up to everything Himmerland Golf & Spa Resort could throw at him and emerged with a one shot lead heading into the weekend at Made in Denmark presented by FREJA.

The Austrian was faced with cold, wet and windy conditions in Farsø but produced a stunning bogey free round of 66 to move to eight under par, continuing a consistent season that has produced two top tens from ten made cuts in 12 events, as he edges ever closer to a first victory in just his second season on the European Tour.

The weather improved in the afternoon, although the wind was unrelenting, and Frenchman Romain Langasque matched Schwab’s bogey free 66 to get to seven under par and one shot off the lead alongside Spaniard Alejandro Cañizares.

Scot Robert MacIntyre finished second in the Betfred British Masters two weeks ago and he continues to impress in his rookie season, battling to a one under par round of 70 to sit three shots off the lead alongside Spain’s Alvaro Quiros and Austrian Bernd Wiesberger.

Frenchman Adrien Saddier, Max Schmitt of Germany, Ireland’s Paul Dunne and Swede Alexander Björk are tied for seventh place on four under par.

Matthias Schwab said: “It was very difficult, especially early on. It’s always great to have a bogey free day, so overall it’s been a good day.

“I didn’t really do anything different from yesterday or any other day. I was very in the zone. It was very cold, rainy, windy, I was just trying to stay warm. Maybe I didn’t really worry too much about my game and it worked out well.

“I usually play OK on courses that are tougher than average on tour. I guess I’m a good wind player too. Really I’m just trying to do my own thing and see what comes out.”