Megan Frazer returns to Ireland squad for World Cup

Ulster’s Megan Frazer has returned from injury to be named in Ireland’s 18-strong squad for the World Cup.

It is a great recovery from Frazer as she has been out of action for 18 months with a serious knee injury.

Frazer was due to be out for six to nine months but has suffered a number of setbacks in her recovery process.

The injuries meant she unable to play in the 3 Nations series against Germany and Canada.

Six Ulster players named have been named in the panel and Katie Mullan captains the squad.

Ayeisha McFerran, Lizzie Colvin, Shirley McCay and Zoe Wilson are the other Ulsterwomen in the squad.

Ireland face USA, India and England in Pool stages of the World Cup, which starts on July 21.

The winners of each pool progress straight through to the quarterfinal and the bottom placed team goes home.

The second placed team in Pool B will play off against the third placed team in Pool A, and the third placed team in Pool B will play against the second placed team in Pool A.

Head coach Graham Shaw said “There were some difficult calls when selecting this World Cup squad,

“And that is a testament to the quality and depth we have in the larger panel.

“The year 2002 was the last time an Irish hockey team was present at a World Cup so we are very proud to be representing Ireland at the showcase event of our sport.

“But we are entirely focused on the task at hand and our first goal is to get out of the Pool. It will be tough given the calibre of the 3 teams in Pool B with us.”