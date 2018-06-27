Megan Marrs in record form at Track and Field International meeting

There were some fantastic performances at the 5th International Track and Field International Meeting at the Mary Peters Tack.

Megan Marrs ran a blistering 100 Hurdles to set a new Native record of 13.33 in spite of a 25 minute delay due to photo finish difficulties.

The time was very close to the National record of 13.29 set by the watching Dame Mary Peters at the Munich Olympics.

The women’s 800 was the race of the night. Pacemaker Sinead Denny went through the bell in 59.05 with Ciara Mageean on her heels.

Ciara moved away and looked the winner until the last 50 metres when Claire Mooney, Irish Schools 1500 Champion, Sarah Healy and Poland’s Paulina Mikiewicz came past. The winning time was 2:02.61.

The men’s 800 went to Connall Kirk in 1:50.37. He timed his finish perfectly to cross the line just ahead of Darren McBrearty and Brian Fay.

Amy Foster kept going all the way to the end to win the 100m in 11.90 from Niamh Whelan 11.96 and Lauren Roy 11.99.

Schools champion Roy later won the 200.

Commonwealth 200 Medallist Leon Reid was very impressive as he came in well clear to win the 100 in a fast 10.34 from Domenik Kopec of Poland and Josh Swaray, Senegal. Jason Smyth came 4th. Reed later just lost out in the 200 in 20.69

There were victories for Sadam Koumi of Sudan at 400 and Ben Reynolds at High Hurdles.

Jason Harvey looked very smooth as he sped to victory at 400 Hurdles in 52.14 ahead of English pair Sam Plumb and Jason Webster

Craig McMeechan sprinted away on the last lap to win the 3000 from long term leader Martin Cox. Jessica Craig led all the way to win the Ladies from Rio Catney.

In the Field Commonwealth Games girl Sommer Lecky cleared 1.83 in the High Jump and had three attempts at 1.87 the third being very close.

Swiss champion Laurent Carron took the Javelin with 67.60 from England’s Gavin Johnson-Asoon 66.83 with Jack Magee 5th at 60.88