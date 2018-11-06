Mo Farah will run sub-two hour marathon claims Ron Hill

Former European champion Ron Hill has backed Sir Mo Farah to be the first to break the two-hour marathon barrier.

The 80-year-old, who became the first Brit to win the Boston Marathon in 1970, believes Farah has what it takes to be a star on the road.

Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge set a new world record in September when he clocked two hours one minute and 39 seconds at the Berlin Marathon.

Farah only switched to the road 15 months ago but won the Chicago Marathon in October after coming third in London in May.

Four-time Olympic champion Farah ran two hours, five minutes and 11 seconds in Chicago but Hill - the second person ever to go under two hours 10 minutes - feels Farah can go sub-two hours.

“He’s got all it takes to do. Just good luck to him. It’s inevitable it will get broken. They are so close, it’s going to happen,” said Hill, who came home in two hours nine minutes when winning the Commonwealth Games marathon in 1970.

“I’m not surprised he’s a good marathon runner with all he’s got going for him.

“If I’d had the opportunities Mo Farah has had, I think I’d be able to keep pace with him. What runners have now is something beyond what I could have imagined, but I had a good career.

“When I won the Boston Marathon my prize was a bowl of beef stew. I got a laurel wreath as well but because of plant restrictions I couldn’t bring it home.

“I can still remember my running days and those memories always make me happy.

“I’d love to be able to take part in the marathon again, but now other people can.”