Moira: Jonathan Scott and Laura Bickerstaff the cross-country winners

Jonathan Scott and Laura Bickerstaff took the major honours at the Moira Festival of Cross-Country.

Promoted by the City of Lisburn club and sponsored by ChampionChip Ireland and Cedarmount Dental Practice, Mourne Runners’ Scott was chased by East Antrim pair Matthew Hewitt and David Turtle, plus Henri Mutti (Queen’s) and Nicky Napier (Annadale).

Scott crossed the line ahead of Turtle followed by Hewitt then Stephen Nicholson (PACE).

Dromore’s Bickerstaff held off a strong challenge from Karen Wilton (Jog Lisburn).

Marathon star Diane Watson, from the home club, impressed alongside Jenny Finlay and Elizabeth Dawson of Lagan Valley.

Paul McCullagh from the promoting club won the M60 race from Ernie Hall of Dromore and Brian Todd (Orangegrove).

Cameron McCaughey and Lucy Bradshaw took the U18 races, with, across year nine and year 10, Jack McCausland and Daniel Playfair led the boys and Christine Martin and Katie McCleery the girls. The younger groups featured wins for Ave Mehaffey, Tom Martin and Luke McCausland.