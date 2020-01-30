Muckamore unveil overseas player, Johnny Thompson on move and Waringstown look for new pro

NCU Section One side Muckamore and North West Championship outfit Newbuildings have unveiled new signings.

Muckamore have announced 20-year-old South African Peet Pienaar as their overseas player for the 2020 season while Newbuildings have signed much-travelled all-rounder Johnny Thompson from Brigade.

Peet Pienaar has signed for Muckamore

Pienaar, who was Ardmore’s overseas player in 2019, is a top order batsman/wicketkeeper who plays Premier League cricket in Pretoria for CBCOB.

He comes highly recommended by his coach, ex-Waringstown player Cobus Pienaar who said: “Peet is a talented young cricketer is who is very mature for his age.

“He has great hunger to improve and develop his game and is a strong top order batsman.”

Pienaar struck 1,404 runs in 27 matches for Ardmore at an average of 82.59. He is a crucial signing for Muckamore who have lost several key players following their relegation from the Premier League, including captain Neil Gill to Carrickfergus.

Thompson, who previously enjoyed a successful spell in the NCU with CIYMS, has parted ways with Brigade after nine years in total at Beechgrove. He will spearhead Newbuildings’ bid for promotion to the North West Premiership.

He said: “I needed a new challenge and want to thank everyone involved with Brigade. I wish them all best for the future, I had an amazing nine years there. But now it’s time to give this new club a great go and I’m looking forward to trying getting them into the Premiership and winning trophies.”

Waringstown are believed to be closing in on a new professional after South African Shadley van Schalkwyk pulled out of a contract with the villagers.

Van Schalkwyk has brought the curtain down on his first-class cricket career and is believed to be relocating from his homeland.