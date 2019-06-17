NCU four march forward past Leinster rivals in Irish Senior Cup

In the Irish Senior Cup, all four NCU teams that took on Leinster opposition progressed to the quarter-finals.

In a rain-affected match, reigning champions Waringstown progressed past Malahide by the slimmest of margins.

Batting first, the Villagers were all out for 237 - with captain Greg Thompson (75) and Lee Nelson (77) sharing a partnership of 117 for the fourth wicket after they had been reduced to 40-3.

When the first rain shower arrived during Malahide’s innings, Waringstown were behind on DLS but two quick wickets from Nelson and a Thompson run out after the break helped drag them to the narrowest of wins as Malahide ended 196-7 from 42.3 overs.

CIYMS will also be in the hat for the draw after a nine-run victory at Belmont against Merrion in a reduced 30-over game.

In what was a repeat of last year’s second-round draw in which Merrion progressed, the Leinster outfit scored 134-9 from their allocated overs with James Groom (30*) top-scoring for the visitors.

The rain also arrived in Belfast and with Nigel Jones’ side sitting on 73-1 after the second break, they progressed to the quarter-final in what was the biggest clash on paper.

Instonians were the most convincing NCU winners of the day with a stunning 120-run victory away to Rush.

The opening partnership of Nikolai Smith (73) and Ollie Metcalfe (53) continues to churn out the runs as they helped their side to 283-9 before Josh Manley took four wickets in his first 50-over game for the club to reduce Rush to 163 all out.

Carrickfergus also won on the road to complete a clean sweep with a 15-run triumph over Clontarf.

Jacques Snyman was, once again, star of the show for the Middle Road side, scoring 107 from 78 balls which included six fours and six maximums.

Ashwin Shetty and Alex Haggan each two took wickets apiece as Clontarf were 180-6 when the bad weather arrived to help continue Carrick’s impressive form in white-ball knockout cricket.