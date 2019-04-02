Neil Johnston out to defend Queen’s 5K road race title

Neil Johnston defends his title in Wednesday’s Deep RiverRock Queen’s 5k road race on the fast circuit round the Embankment.

The event which includes the Northern Ireland and Ulster Championships has attracted a huge field of almost 1,000.

Johnston- the former Intermediate champion - will face strong opposition with Larne winner Vincent McKenna a real threat.

Supreme Masters winner Mark McKinstry,Paddy Hamilton and Commonwealth triathlete James Edgar are all likely to feature in the front pack.

Jessica Craig- third in Larne - goes against Inter Champion Ciara Toner,regular top placer Sinead Sweeney and World Masters 800 winner Kelly Neely in the Ladies race which should be close.

Many young stars will be in action in the 5k and 3k with Patrick McNiff,Craig McMeechan,Conall McClean,Conal McCambridge all fancied along with Peter Carty,Dylan McBride and Joel Chambers.

The 3k starts at 6 pm with the 5k at 7 30pm