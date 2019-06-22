A reception took place in Belfast on Friday for the Northern Ireland Netball Team ahead of their appearance at the World Cup in July.

Sixteen teams from across the world are due to compete at the tournament which takes place in Liverpool from 12 – 21 July. The Northern Ireland Team, who currently sit in 8th place in the world rankings, qualified for this year’s World Cup with a convincing 57-42 victory over a strong Wales team.

Speaking at the reception Department for Communities Permanent Secretary Tracy Meharg said: “I would like to congratulate the Northern Ireland Netball team on qualifying for the World Cup and wish them well for an enjoyable and successful tournament.”

“By reaching the Netball World Cup and showcasing their sporting talent, the team will hopefully inspire the next generation of players from Northern Ireland to emulate their success and go on to participate and excel in sport.”

Geoff Wilson, Chair of Netball NI, said: “With three weeks to go until our opening match against current World Champions Australia at the Netball World Cup, we truly are in the final stages of preparation.

“This event is a perfect beginning to the number of activities we have over the next week that will give our supporters the opportunity to come out and see our PwC Warriors in action before leaving for Liverpool.”

Head Coach Dan Ryan said: “For many of our team, including me, it’s the first time we’ll be competing on such a stage, having so much support from the Department for Communities and Tracy in particular is greatly appreciated. We’ll be on court three weeks from today and playing hard not only for the result but to make our supporters proud.”