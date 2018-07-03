New date and route for Belfast City Marathon

Belfast City Marathon will be held on a new day and have a new route for 2019 organisers have confirmed.

Further to a Belfast City Council meeting held on Monday 2nd July, the Belfast City Marathon Management Team were delighted to confirm the new route for the marathon and a move to the Sunday before the Bank Holiday in 2019 will go ahead.

These changes were ratified by the Belfast City Council on Monday night, following a meeting on Wednesday 27th June, with the City Growth and Regeneration Committee who supported the proposed changes.

Proposal One of the new route (now confirmed) is available to view on the Belfast City Marathon website www.belfastcitymarathon.com.

Set to make history as the first Belfast City Marathon held on a Sunday, the event is due to take place on Sunday 5th May 2019. The 2019 event is expected to launch entries in early Autumn.

The new route is expected to be very popular as it will be flatter and faster and encompasses North, East, South and West of the City.

This will no doubt see a higher level of spectators and support throughout the 26.2 miles, providing great opportunities for more local businesses across the City.

The Belfast City Marathon Management Team are very conscious of the impact a Sunday event can have on Churches, their congregations and the wider community.

As such they have undertaken a role of engagement with all relevant stakeholders who could be affected by the new route and this will be ongoing in the coming months. If you wish to talk to the Marathon Team about the new route and how this could impact on your area, please contact us at info@belfastcitymarathon.org

For updates on the 2019 Belfast City Marathon or for further information on our next event the Deep RiverRock Belfast City Half Marathon on 23rd September 2018, please visit www.belfastcitymarathon.com or call the Marathon Office directly on 028 9060 5933.