Niamh Cooper’s Netball World Cup Diary

Liverpool is set to host the Netball World Cup from July 12-21 - with Northern Ireland scheduled against Australia, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe.

Niamh Cooper will be providing News Letter readers a World Cup diary offering insight into life in the Northern Ireland camp across the tournament.

Ireland opened yesterday with defeat to holders Australia.

“Game day finally arrived and an early alarm came in the form of Michelle Drayne singing at 7am!

“We enjoyed a roomie breakfast (my favourite - 3 Weetabix, banana and coffee) then it was game faces on for a final team talk before we walked over to the venue. “After a quick blast on the warm-up court with our strength-and-conditioning coach Eoin, it was time for ‘Danny Boy’ then toe-to-toe with the Aussies.

“As a completely amateur team playing against full-time professionals it was a difficult task.

“We will use the experience as important preparation for upcoming games.

“Some free time in the evening allowed us to catch up with friends and family before working on Sri Lanka, a team with the tallest shooter in the tournament.

“Early night ahead of the fresh challenge.”