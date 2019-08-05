Nigel Jones slams ‘distasteful noise’ after CIYMS lose Irish Cup semi-final thriller

CIYMS captain Nigel Jones has criticised the ”distasteful noise” that his players were subjected to during Sunday’s Irish Cup semi-final loss to Waringstown.

In a tweet posted after the last-ball thriller at Belmont, Jones congratulated the villagers on their four-wicket win, which ended his side’s hopes of a clean sweep of trophies in 2019.

However, Jones went on to claim that a “section of the crowd (again)”, understood to be travelling Waringstown supporters, had “distracted from a great game”.

He tweeted: “credit to my @ciymscricket boys for their dignity in the face of some fairly distasteful “noise”

It has also emerged that Waringstown are annoyed over ice-cubes allegedly being dropped from the balcony of the clubhouse at the end of the game close to their captain Greg Thompson and his wife. CI have insisted that was accidental.

The two clubs have been involved in some hugely competitive games in recent seasons, with last month’s T20 Cup final at The Lawn also going to the wire with CI on that occasion clinching a dramatic victory after Waringstown had appeared to be in control.

Nigel Jones

CI started Sunday’s semi-final as strong favourites but a crucial seventh-wicket partnership between Haseeb Azam and Kyle McCallan saw Waringstown over the line from the final ball.

However, Jones’ men are overwhelming favourites to retain the NCU Premier League title. Their closest rivals North Down were beaten by Civil Service North on Sunday with Marc Ellison hitting a match-winning century.