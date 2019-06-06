North West heavyweights meet as Donemana and Brigade clash

The Bank of Ireland North West senior cup quarter-finals take pride of place this weekend with four competitive looking ties down for decision on Sunday.

All roads lead to Donemana for the pick of them as the previous six-in-a-row winners host the current holders and league leaders Brigade.

The Beechgrove side ended the Holm men’s incredible run at the same venue this time last year and probably for the first time in ages, travel to Tyrone as slight favourites.

Games involving Andrew Riddles’ team and this competition are a completely different beast however and this one won’t be for the faint-hearted.

Ironically, the sides meet a day earlier in the league at Beechgrove and although they will have little bearing on each other, Brigade can take a huge step towards the title with a win in that.

Strabane and Ballyspallen also meet twice this weekend with their league game at the Park on Saturday followed by a cup clash at the Bridge.

Eglinton might fancy their chances at Ardmore to negotiate on Sunday with the Bleachgreen boys currently riding the crest of a wave in the Championship.

Eglinton are at Glendermott on Saturday with Gordon Montgomery’s troops still looking for their first league win. They’ve come very close on a couple of occasions.

There should be some crowd at the Rectory on Sunday too as the home side take on Killyclooney for a place in the semi-final of the senior cup.

With plenty of big hitters in both sides, this should be a thoroughly entertaining contest for spectators with Glendermott favourites to progress.

Bready and Coleraine lost out in their respective first round cup ties meaning they’re only on duty on Saturday when they play each other at Magheramason. The visitors’ hopes will as always rest with Graham Hume and, if he plays, Scott Campbell, however the champions should be well up to winning this.