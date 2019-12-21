Olympian Jo Pavey for Half Marathon

Five times Olympian Jo Pavey will be joining a star studded field contesting the 2020 Antrim Coast Half Marathon on Saturday, March 21.

46-year old Pavey is a World, European and Commonwealth medallist.

She won the 10,000 m gold medal at the 2014 European Championships in Zürich, ten months after giving birth to her second child, to become the oldest female European champion in history at the age of 40 years and 325 days.[

Pavey is a five-time Olympian, having represented Great Britain in every Olympic Games from 2000 to 2016.

She is the only British runner and track event athlete to have competed in five games and is also the 2012 European Championship silver medallist in the 10,000 m and a two-time 5000 m medallist at the Commonwealth Games, winning silver in Melbourne 2006 and bronze in Glasgow 2014.

The Antrim Coast Half Marathon course has been changed for 2020.

The testing Ballygawley hill has been taken out to make the course extremely flat (max. elevation 13m) with a view to making it one of the fastest in Ireland.

Organisers already have an elite field in place as they aim to break the Men’s and Women’s All Comers record for Northern Ireland (currently 62:22 Klimnes brothers, and 72:58 Ann-Marie McGlynn).

Joining Jo Pavey will be Irish and UK Olympic athletes, Seaward, O’Hanlon, Tommy Hughes, Kate Reed and Gemma Steele.

Speaking about the event Jo said: “I cant wait to take part in the Antrim Coast Half Marathon on March 21.

“I’m really looking forward to the opportunity of racing on the flat and scenic course.

“Good luck to everyone who is going to be taking part.”

Entries for this exceptionally popular half marathon are filling up rapidly.

Cost is £30 for an affiliated athlete and £32.50 for a non affiliated athlete.

To enter go to: https://www.klubfunder.com/Clubs/Larne_Athletics_Club