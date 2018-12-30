Omagh lift Ulster Senior Cup for first time after beating Raphoe in final

Omagh lifted the Ulster Senior Cup for the first time on Saturday after a hard fought 2-0 win over Raphoe in an exciting final at Stormont.

Two superbly taken goals in the last 12 minutes separated the teams as Omagh’s second-half dominance was eventually rewarded.

As expected, it was a closely contested encounter between the top two teams in Senior One, who had drawn their league game 2-2.

Both took some time to adjust to the unfamiliar water-based surface in the first- half and there were very few chances at either end, with neither side able to stamp their authority on the game.

But Omagh dominated most of the proceedings after the break and created by far the better chances although they left it late before being able to convert.

Triumphant coach Anne Young declared: “We managed to find more space in the second-half and I thought we deserved it although Raphoe are a very good side.”

“We will enjoy this but then it’s back to the league and our target is to secure promotion back into the Ulster Premier League .”

Raphoe coach Richard Tinney added: “Omagh deserved it and we never really got going as the girls found playing on the water pitch difficult as it’s something they aren’t used to.”

The best chance of the first-half had fallen to Raphoe’s Wendy Patterson, whose penalty corner was deflected to safety.

Donegal keeper Heather Humphrey came to the rescue when she saved Amy Mccollum’s shot at point-blank range in the 55th minute.

Sixty seconds later, Alison Long denied Patterson at the other end.

But a minute later Danielle Darragh, set up Emma Shortt, who finished with a first-time shot low into the far corner of the net. With five minutes remaining, Omagh ‘s Aimee Buchanan swept the ball home from close range after a flowing move to spark the celebrations.

After the game, Omagh captain Lyndsey McCay was presented with the trophy by Ulster Hockey President Adare Brady.

Meanwhile, Mark Stevenson’s hat-trick in a 6-0 home win over Raphoe saw the defending champions move back to the top of the Ulster Premier table, a point ahead of Instonians.

In Saturday’s other game, South Antrim moved up to fourth after an 8-0 win over Antrim in Lisburn where Chris Henry (2), Paul Maguire (2), Paddy Cochrane (2), Chris Mark, Adam Glass got the goals.