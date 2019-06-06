Paddy Galagher looking to get back to winning ways at Ulster Hall

Paddy Gallagher has shrugged off his controversial WBO European title defeat and is focused on bouncing back against undefeated Liam Wells at the Ulster Hall on June 21.

The former Commonwealth Games champion s) was narrowly outpointed by Freddy Kiwitt last time but has been handed a meaningful eight-rounder on a huge #MTKFightNight in his hometown of Belfast.

As he prepares to grace the famous Ulster Hall on a bill that also includes Tyrone McKenna versus Darragh Foley for the WBC International super-lightweight title and Steven Ward against Liam Conroy for the WBO European light-heavyweight crown, Gallagher is fired up.

“It was a melt after the Kiwitt fight and after that, I said I was retiring because I’ve fought at a high level and didn’t want to go back down a level.

“I’ve had 20 professional fights now and I’m 30 years of age. I don’t know when I’ll jack it in because I’ve said three times in the last year I was definitely done and now here I am with another good fight,

“I know Liam is a former world champion kickboxer. He’s young and hungry and he’s as game as it gets but he’s also there to be hit.

“As well as a dangerous opponent, I’ve also got ESPN+ cameras on me and that’s class.

“I’ve fought on lots of channels in Ireland, the UK and America so it’s great to be fighting on this platform.

“I plan to win this fight and hopefully it can tee up some kind of title fight at Féile an Phobail. Then I want to push onwards again and see what happens in the next few months,” he added.

Rising Essex star Wells was last seen outpointing the talented Jumanne Camero at York Hall – the second fighter with a winning record he has beaten in his fledgling career.

Also on the undercard in Belfast are the likes Lewis Crocker, Taylor McGoldrick and highly-rated young middleweight Caoimhin Agyarko.