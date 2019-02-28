Pegasus’ Alex Speers ready for close game against Railway Union

Alex Speers reckons Railway Union will pose a stiff test on Saturday at the Dub as Pegasus aim to close the gap at the top of the EY Irish Hockey League table.

And the former Ireland captain is well qualified to give a considered opinion, having spent four years with the Dublin club before returning home to join Pegasus.

Speers has been in terrific form this season and has scored 15 goals in all competitions, including nine in ten matches in the all Ireland league.

Pegasus trail leaders Loreto by four points but have the benefit of a game in hand over the Leinster side, who beat Railway 3-2 last week.

Speers said: “Railway have been in great form over the last few weeks with some impressive victories and our matches are always close.”

Belfast Harlequins have slumped to third from bottom. However, it’s well within their grasp to still make the top four and a place in the end-of-season play-offs as just two points separate them from fourth placed Cork Harlequins.

Davy Frazer’s side face a double header this weekend with a trip to Dublin to face Muckross followed by an away clash with their Cork namesakes.

Ards also have a double headed weekend as they host Loreto on Saturday before travelling to play UCD 24 hours later.

On the men’s scene tomorrow, the stand out tie in the EYHL sees Banbridge take on Lisnagarvey.

In the other games, Annadale take on Pembroke while Cookstown are away to leaders Glenanne.

Meanwhile, Instonians and Garvey are through to the semi-finals of the Anderson Cup after completing big aggregate wins during the week.

Inst beat North Down 6-1 (11-3 on agg.) with goals from Stephen Kelso (2), James Palmer

Ben Palmer, Dane Ward and Sam Brown.

Garvey were 8-1 winners over Bangor (15-2) with Andy Williamson hitting a hat-trick and the other goals coming from Ollie Kidd (2), James Lorimer, Cole Chambers and Daniel Nelson.