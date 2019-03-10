Pegasus go top of EY Hockey League after beating rivals Loreto

Pegasus leapfrogged Loreto to go top of the EY Irish Hockey League after beating the Leinster side 3-2 in a five goal thriller on Saturday in Dublin.

The result leaves Pegasus two points clear at the summit after they avenged an earlier 2-0 defeat by Loreto in Belfast before Christmas.

Loreto went ahead in the 11th minute when Nicci Daly fired home from the edge of the circle.

But Pegasus hit back to equalise before the end of the first quarter when Michelle Harvey set up her namesake Caitlyn, who rounded the keeper and scored.

Ruth Maguire then scored at the back post from a penalty corner routine to put the Ulster side 2-1 up at half time.

Siofra O’Brien scrambled home the equaliser but Pegasus had the final say when Lucy McKee scored with a backhand deflection with 16 minutes left for the winner.

Elsewhere though it was a disappointing day for the other Ulster teams as Belfast Harlequins and Ards both lost 2-1 to UCD and Old Alex respectively.

At Deramore, Quins conceded twice in the first half as Abbie Russell and Niamh Carey scored from close range after neat build up play.

But the hosts improved as the game went on and Jenna Watt was unlucky to see her penalty corner effort crash off the post.

Quins got their reward in the 48th minute when Emilia Cutrona snapped up a rebound after Ireland star Zoe Wilson’s initial set-piece shot had been saved.

In Dublin, Ards trailed 2-0 at the break after Alex had scored through Lisa Jacob and Erica Hinkson.

Harriet Platt pulled one back in the 54th minute.

In IHL 2, Queen’s fell to their first defeat, going down 2-1 to Trinity in Dublin.

Ballymoney stay at the top of the Ulster Premier League after falling to a surprise 2-0 defeat by Rainey in Magherafelt. Champions Lurgan had a 1-0 win over Randalstown at the Antrim Forum.

Ulster Elks have moved up to third after a 2-0 home win over Banbridge.