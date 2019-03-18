Pegasus on the move in EY Hockey League

Pegasus have moved four points clear at the top of the women’s EY Irish Hockey League after a comfortable 3-1 win over Old Alex in Dublin on Saturday.

Belfast Harlequins did their local rivals a favour by holding Loreto to a 3-3 draw at Deramore, after the Leinster side had started the day two points off the pace.

And to complete an unbeaten day for the three Ulster teams, Ards secured their first win of the campaign in beating Pembroke 2-1.

Pegasus took the lead after a scoreless first half, when Shirley McCay hammered in a penalty corner in the 38th minute after their hosts had missed a penalty stroke.

The Belfast side added two more goals in the final quarter, first when Taite Doherty swept in an Alex Speers cross.

Then Speers deflected in a Kerri McDonald cross at the far post to seal a comfortable win which virtually secures Pegasus a place in the play-offs.

However, they will be aiming to win the regulation season as that would guarantee them an automatic place in Europe next season.

Last year’s champions Loreto threw away a 3-1 lead at Deramore as Harlequins fought back superbly to salvage a deserved point and lend Pegasus a helping hand.

Zoe Wilson finished off a superb passing move to put Quins ahead in the 22nd minute but Sarah Clarke equalised five minutes later from a set-piece.

Sarah Torrans cracked home a brilliant shot on the stroke of half time and then made it 3-1 a minute after the break.

But Quins responded well as two Rachel Johnston penalty corner strikes on 42 and 60 minutes clinched them a draw.

Ards have moved four points ahead of basement side Muckross after their long awaited opening win over Pembroke in Dublin.

Aisling Naughton put the home team in front after only five minutes but Strathearn schoolgirl Harriet Platt equalised four minutes later and then hit the winner shortly after the restart.

In IHL 2, Queen’s booked themselves a place in the promotion play-offs after ending a five game winless run with a 2-1 home victory over Dublin side Corinthian.

Irish international Jessica McMaster hit a first half double before the visitors pulled one back while in the other pool, Lurgan defeated Dungannon 5-2 in what was a dead rubber.

In the Ulster Premier League, goals from Emma Quinn and Chloe Mitchell gave Ulster Elks a 2-0 win over Mossley while Stef McCullough hit a hat-trick for Banbridge in their 7-1 success over Rainey.

In the men’s Ulster Premier, Instonians have gone a point ahead of Kilkeel at the top following a 4-1 win at North Down while South Antrim defeated Bangor 5-2.

p Lisnagarvey took advantage of Glenanne and Banbridge drawing to move to the head of the men’s EYHL as Rovers moved into the top four for the first time in 2019. Monkstown ran up another impressive victory with a 7-1 win over YMCA

David Rae’s hat trick saw Banbridge snatch a draw against Glenanne.

The Glens went in front from a corner and it remained 1-0 until the half-time break. Rae got Bann level when he finished off after a baseline run and he then converted a penalty stroke – twice as he was asked to retake it – to make it 2-1 at three quarter-time

Glenanne fought back this time and got the next two goals to make it 2-2. Jakobi then made it 3-2 before Rae once again found the target for 3-3.