Penalty shoot-out win keeps Belfast Giants top of Elite League

The Stena Line Belfast Giants defeated the Cardiff Devils 3-2 after penalty shots on Sunday in Belfast.

Rutherford’s goal and Beskorowany’s stops gave the Giants the shootout win over the reigning champions after a 2-2 draw following 60 minutes of action.

The Giants remain in first place in the Elite League standings, ahead of the Nottingham Panthers and Cardiff Devils.

Tyler Beskorowany started in the Belfast net with Pat Dwyer, Colin Shields, Guillaume Gelinas, Matt Towe and Andrew Dickson missing for the Giants.

Jim Vandermeer hammered home the opening goal on the powerplay at 5:12, assisted by David Rutherford and Hunter Bishop.

The Devils equalised less than a minute later when Evan Mosey bundled the puck home, assisted by Gleason Fournier at 6:13.

Blair Riley’s cool finish from a neat David Rutherford pass at 26:57 gave the Giants the once again in this top of the table clash.

At 11:07, Jonathan Ferland dropped the gloves with Cardiff’s Josh Batch.

Cardiff drew level for a second time in this game when Charles Linglet, assisted by Evan Mosey, finished well at 43:55.

Despite an entertaining overtime period, nothing separated these sides after 65 minutes and the game would be decided with a shootout. David Rutherford scored the Giants lone goal with Tyler Beskorowany stopping all of Cardiff’s shots.

The Giants ended a two-game losing streak on Saturday with a 3-1 win at Guildford Flames.

Blair Riley broke the deadlock when he fired past Chris Carrozzi in the Flames goal at 8:28.

Darcy Murphy doubled the visitors lead at 28:59, scoring unassisted on a delayed penalty.

Fifty seconds later and it was 3-0 - this time it was Francis Beauvillier to shoot home.

Guildford pulled one back midway through the final period with an Ian Watters goal

The Giants will now turn to Challenge Cup action, facing the Dundee Stars in Belfast in the Quarter Final 2nd Leg on Tuesday 11th December, face-off 7pm.