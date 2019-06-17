Peter Bothwell makes triumphant homecoming to take North of Ireland Singles win

Peter Bothwell made a triumphant homecoming on Saturday when he lifted the Johnston Campbell North of Ireland men’s singles title at the first time of asking.

The 23-year-old professional, playing on the courts where he learned the game as a child, defeated holder Jordan McKeown 6-2, 6-1 in the final.

Bothwell said: “It has been an excellent week for me, a real pleasure to play at Downshire and winning the title was the icing on the cake.”

Bothwell’s Irish Davis Cup team mate Sam Barry had to pull out due to injury but the Ulster man enjoyed the experience on his home courts, culminating in his maiden success at the event.

He added: “It’s a pity Sam had to pull out but I had heard he had been having a few niggles in recent weeks so I suppose it was no real surprise but it was a good week for me and Jordan was a tough opponent.”

Bothwell won the Irish Open for the first time last August in Dublin and that remains his sole singles success on the Futures tour so he will be anxious to hold on to his title later in the summer.

He has however kept up a remarkable record in doubles, having won a title in each of the last six years, his latest triumph coming in Crete a few weeks ago.

After finishing his campaign on his home courts, Bothwell is planning to take in at least two Challenger events in Spain, the first of which starts this week.

He is in a rich vein of form at the moment on the pro tour, having reached three quarter-finals and two semis on the Futures tour in which there is a total prize fund of £15,000 per tournament.

However, the next step up to the £25,000 bracket will be a sterner test but one that he is looking forward to, having recovered from an injury which ruled him out for two months at the tail end of last year.

Bothwell added: “It took me a while to get back my form after the injury but I have been happy with the way I have been playing in recent weeks.”

“Yes, the Challengers will be a step up and there are players taking part, who are around 250 places higher than me on the ladder but I am really looking forward to the tournaments.

“At the moment, I will have to qualify, rather than have a direct entry into the first round of this week’s event in southern Spain but, hopefully, there will be a few withdrawals and I will get in.

“My dad is coming over with me to coach me so that should be fun and I am very grateful to my parents for all the support they have provided since I turned professional.

“Playing at Downshire certainly brought back many happy memories and I remember playing there as a youngster and watching mum and dad play league matches for the club.”

For the second time in three years, both singles trophies stayed in the province as top seed Caitlin McCullough retained her ladies singles crown.

The Windsor ace defeated Jessica Leeman 6-2, 6-3 as she reversed the outcome of last year’s Ulster Open final at the Boat Club.