Peter Bothwell to face Jordan McKeown in North of Ireland Open final

Peter Bothwell will face title holder Jordan McKeown (pictured) in the Johnston Campbell North of Ireland Open men’s singles final in Hillsborough today.

Windsor’s Caitlin McCullough will be out to hold on to the trophy when she plays second seed Jessica Leeman in the ladies’ decider.

Bothwell defeated Dublin teenager Ammar Elamin 6-4, 6-3 while McKeown had a hard fought 6-4, 6-3 success over another southern visitor, Thomas Brennan in the men’s semis.

In the ladies matches, McCullough won the family battle with her twin sister Annie 6-4, 7-5 and Leeman beat Christine Duncan 6-3, 6-4.

McKeown says he is relishing the challenge of playing the Irish Davis Cup player in the decider after winning the top prize for the first time last summer.

The Bangor teenager staged a stunning comeback to defeat Brennan, who is currently undertaking a tennis scholarship in the United States.

McKeown came back from 4-1 down in the first set to win five games in a row and then capitalised on the only break of serve in the second to progress against the odds.

He said: “I had to dig deep but I am so happy to have got through to the final once again.”

“There will be no pressure on me playing Peter in the final as he will be expected to win but I am relishing the challenge.”

In the ladies’ final, Windsor player McCullough will start slight favourite to retain her title after defeating her sister to set up a clash with Leeman following her impressive win over last year’s finalist Duncan.