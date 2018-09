Long distance running star Paula Radcliffe was in Belfast at the weekend and she took the opportunity to take part in the Laganside 10k.

The 44-year-old World Championships marathon gold medal winner has strong connections with Northern Ireland; her husband Gary Lough hails from Larne in County Antrim.

She timed 42:35 in the women’s race which was won by Gladys Ganiel (North Belfast Harriers) in 37:00.

Click on the link or image above to launch our gallery from the Laganside 10k.