Record Ireland batting partnership is not enough in final game against Bangladesh

Paul Stirling’s eighth one-day international hundred came in a losing cause after Bangladesh chased down their 293 victory target with six wickets and seven overs to spare against Ireland in Dublin on Wednesday.

Stirling thumped eight fours and four sixes in his 130 from 141 balls at the top of the order and put on 174 alongside captain William Porterfield (94), which formed the cornerstone of Ireland’s 292 for eight.

But any hope of a consolation win in their final Tri-Nations Series outing at Castle Avenue was dashed by a polished batting display from Bangladesh, who take on West Indies in Sunday’s final.

The fact this was a dead rubber had little bearing on Stirling, who was dropped off successive deliveries shortly after he had passed his half-century, following Ireland’s decision to bat first.

He reached his ton off 127 balls before accelerating following the dismissal of Porterfield, who fell six suns short of his own three-figure score.

Both batsmen were snared by Abu Jayed, who returned five for 58 in just his second ODI to restrict Ireland’s progress.

Tamim Iqbal and Liton Das, filling in for the rested Soumya Sakar, put on 117 for the opening wicket in reply, with each of the batsmen going beyond fifty.

Tamim was bowled for 57 by Boyd Rankin while Das was cleaned up by Barry McCarthy for 76, but Shakib Al Hasan took up the baton to keep the touring side on course.

The all-rounder was forced to retire hurt after his 50 from 51 balls with an apparent side injury, a potential worry for Bangladesh with the World Cup only a couple of weeks away.

Contributions from Mushfiqur Rahim (35) and Mahmudullah (35no) ensured there would be no hiccups while Sabbir Rahman hit the winning runs to get Bangladesh comfortably over the line.

SUMMARY

Ireland 292-8 (50 overs; P Stirling 130, W Porterfield 94; A Jayed 5-58)

Bangladesh 294-4 (43 overs; L Das 76, T Iqbal 57; B Rankin 2-48)

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets