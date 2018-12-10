Records tumble at Irish Short Course National Championships

Swim Ireland’s Irish Short Course National Championships concluded in Lisburn on Sunday with a further four records wiped from the books bringing the total to 18 over the past four days.

Jack McMillan won his third title of the week and broke his third Irish Junior Record in the Men’s 200m Freestyle Final. The Bangor swimmer took almost two seconds off his own 2017 record of 1:46.32 touching in 1:44.49 ahead of National Centre Dublin team mates Jordan Sloan (1:45.19) and Robbie Powell (1:48.06).

The last race of the night provided two final records as the men from Bangor and Limerick set new Senior and Junior standards in the 200m Medley Relay.

The Bangor team of McMillan, Sloan, David Thompson and Curtis Coulter broke Ards’ 2017 record in 1:40.28 while Limerick’s Aaron Carroll, Uiseann Cooke, Jeremy O’Connor and Finn McGeever clocked 1:45.11 for a new junior time.

That Limerick team, along with Lisburn, Aer Lingus and Ards teams had all been under the previous record of 1:47.13 in the morning heats.

The men’s 800m Freestyle Final had gotten the final night of action underway, Lisburn’s Daniel Wiffen and Dolphin’s Alfie Kelly had the Lisburn crowd on their feet as they went head to head for the full 800 meters. A sprint to the finish from Wiffen secured him the gold medal in 8:10.58 ahead of Kelly who touched in 8:11.52.

Mona McSharry was the only swimmer to break the two-minute mark as she collected her sixth title of the week in the 200m Freestyle Final.

McSharry, who has broken six national records in the past four days, touched in 1:59.40. Kilkenny’s Naomi Trait and Bangor’s Rachel Bethel (2:01.87) battled for silver with Trait prevailing by just .25 in 2:01.62.

Aer Lingus’ Aisling Haughey added to last night’s 50m Breaststroke title with a win in the 200m event tonight. The 23-year-old dominated from start to finish posting a time of 2:24.93 for gold ahead of a much tighter battle for silver and bronze from her team mate Lisa Cooke (2:34.09) and Enniskillen Lakelanders’ Ellie McCartney (2:34.52).