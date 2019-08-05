Reports link ‘concrete structure’ accident to Carl Frampton fight blow

Carl Frampton’s weekend fight in America with Emmanuel Dominguez has, according to reports, been cancelled due to a non-boxing related hand injury.

The Belfast boxer, a two-time former World champion, was scheduled for a return to the ring for the first time since losing last December to Josh Warrington.

However, the 32-year-old has been forced to withdraw, it is understood, following injury.

One source, Keith Idec of BoxingScene.com, cited over social media an incident report from hotel staff and wrote on his Twitter account: “Frampton was sitting in the lobby of his Philadelphia hotel. Someone accidentally bumped into some sort of concrete structure & knocked it over. Somehow, it fell on Frampton’s hand”.

More to follow.