Resilient Ireland in narrow England loss

A 98-run partnership between Ben Foakes and Tom Curran proved the difference at Malahide yesterday as England claimed a four wicket win over a resilient Ireland side.

When play got underway two hours later than scheduled due to a damp outfield, Ireland were put into bat and captain William Porterfield along with Paul Stirling got the home side off to a solid start.

The pair were able to easily deal with the pace of English debutant Jofra Archer and it took a change of bowling for Eoin Morgan’s men to make the much-needed breakthrough when Curran had Stirling caught for 33.

CIYMS all-rounder Mark Adair was one of three new caps in the Irish side and he provided a spark in the middle order, crashing Curran for two massive sixes and made his way to a stylish 32 before Archer claimed his maiden international wicket with a 90mph yorker.

When Josh Little was Curran’s third victim of the afternoon, Ireland were all out for 198 and the world’s number one ranked team would have been confident of easily chasing it down.

Test captain Joe Root was trapped LBW by Tim Murtagh before Little claimed the prize scalp of Morgan for 0 with a inch-perfect bouncer which carried through to wicketkeeper Gary Wilson, who was earning his 100th international cap.

That combination would come together again a few overs later to dismiss Dawid Malan for 24 and leave England 62/4, giving Ireland hope of pulling off just their second ever ODI victory over their neighbours.

Ireland will regret not reviewing a LBW appeal off the bowling of Murtagh earlier in Foakes’ innings which would have resulted in his dismissal and could have changed the match’s course, but it was another positive showing.

Ireland are back in action tomorrow when they take on West Indies in an ODI.