Rhys McClenaghan through to final at Gymnastics World Cup

Northern Ireland’s Rhys McClenaghan has made it through to the men’s pommel horse final at the latest round of the Gymnastics World Cup.

The Commonwealth gold medal winner finished in third place in the qualifier in Turkey after a solid display.

The 19-year-old scored 13.850 for his routine, leaving him behind Russia’s Dariy Morozov and Iran’s Saeedreza Keikha ahead of tomorrow’s final.

McClenaghan’s team-mate Adam Steele also qualified in sixth place.

Steele scored 13.400 with the judges to progress to the final and he will be looking to do better tomorrow

McClenaghan has been training in Dublin in recent weeks after his coach Luke Carson was let go by Rathgael Gym in Bangor.

The gym cited “significant financial challenges” when confirming it had made Carson’s position redundant.